Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Ohio detective dies after being shot twice in face during drug raid, police say

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
An Ohio detective who was shot twice in the face while serving a drug-related warrant on Monday has died, police said Thursday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Det. Jorge Del Rio who succumbed to a line of duty injury today," the Dayton Police Department tweeted.

"Earlier today at Grandview Hospital, Det. Del Rio acted to save lives through the generous gift of organ donation."

Del Rio, a 30-year veteran of the department, was shot while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force, Police Chief Richard Biehl had said.

Det. Jorge Del Rio. (Dayton Police Department)

He was on life support in "grave condition" and had suffered injuries “that are tragically not survivable,” police had said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

