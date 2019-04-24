Day care workers charged over video of child scared of doll

Two Kentucky day care workers face charges over an online video that shows one of them scaring a toddler with a doll.

WKYT-TV in Lexington reports Wendy's Wonderland worker Tasha Cox is accused of filming Diana Willett waving a doll at a 2-year-old girl when Willett knew the child was afraid of dolls and small animals.

The video was shared on Facebook and shows the girl hiding under a table, crying and shoving the doll away as the singing caregiver waves it close. The caregiver later comments that the girl won't stop crying.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies say they learned of allegations Friday. Willett was arrested Monday and charged with criminal child abuse. Cox was arrested and charged with failure to report the abuse. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.

