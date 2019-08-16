Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Northeast
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

Daughters of Philly mayor, NJ city councilwoman arrested after late-night street brawl: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The daughters of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a New Jersey city councilwoman were arrested earlier this week after brawling on a bar-lined street at the Jersey Shore, police said.

Authorities say the altercation between 25-year-old Nora Kenney of Philadelphia and 27-year-old Tara Tolomeo took place early on Aug. 11 in North Wildwood.

Nora Kenney, left, and Tara Tolomeo, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged fight in a southern New Jersey City

Nora Kenney, left, and Tara Tolomeo, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged fight in a southern New Jersey City (City of North Wildwood)

Capt. John Stevenson told NJ Advance Media the two women were arrested around 1:40 a.m. after police caught them fighting in the city’s nightclub district.

The reasons for their alleged fight were unclear. Tolomeo's mother, Kellyann Tolomeo, has served on North Wildwood’s city council since 2007, PhillyVoice reported.

PHILADELPHIA MAYOR RAISES EYEBROWS WITH TRUMP COMMENT

Tolomeo and Kenney were charged with disorderly conduct, which is punishable by fines, not jail time, NJ Advance Media reported, citing officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is being handled by the Lower Township Municipal Court because of a potential conflict of interest with Tolomeo, Stevenson said. The women are expected back in court Aug. 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.