Daughter of missing California hiker says searchers are doing 'everything we can out here'

Editor's note: Sheryl Powell has been found alive since this interview. Farrah Powell wrote on her Facebook page on Monday, "SHES ALIVE!!! This is the happiest day of our lives. We can’t thank everyone enough!!!!!!!"

Farrah Powell, daughter of missing California hiker Sheryl Powell, spoke out about her mother's disappearance on Monday, saying she and her brother have been searching six miles a day on foot, with little result.

"The search has been going on. I truly feel that in the last day or two it's been significantly better on [the Nevada] side," she said during a phone interview with Shepard Smith on "Shepard Smith Reporting."

"We did get different people from L.A. coming up, from L.A. County. We now have more dogs out there. We have a helicopter. We're doing everything we can. My brother and I have been searching six miles a day on foot. We've been tracking everything using different apps. We've given all of our tracks to search and rescue -- covering areas that they haven't covered. We are doing everything we can out there."

MASSIVE SEARCH ON FOR CALIFORNIA WOMAN WHO VANISHED WITH HER DOG NEAR CAMPGROUND

Sheryl Powell has been missing since Friday afternoon. Her husband, Joseph, told the Inyo County Sheriff's office she was last seen near the Grandview Campground, in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest area of the White Mountains.

Smith asked why the children believed their mother had been kidnapped, and Farrah said it made the most sense, given the small number of viable alternatives.

"I think the main reason is for us -- the extreme unlikelihood of her just getting lost," she replied. "So given the circumstances of my dad being gone for five minutes and then for 45 minutes my dad screamed, whistled and honked and searched within a thousand feet of where he last saw her at their campsite. If she had just wandered off, which she wouldn't because she had no food or water on her, she would have heard that."

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR EXPERIENCED HIKER MISSING IN CALIFORNIA WILDERNESS

"If for some reason, she fell and she was unconscious ... the closed area around has been extensively searched, more than any area. There's been dogs. The dogs would have found her. There's not huge rocks in the area. It's how unlikely it is that she would be just lost out there. She wouldn't keep wandering. And you know, we did just hear about a couple ... that were camping and a man came into their tent that night and shot the husband.

"And I just want everyone out there to know that while abduction... might seem unlikely, this stuff absolutely does happen.

Anyone with information on Powell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff's Office at 760-878-0383, option No. 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police have yet to open an official criminal investigation and the family is now considering hiring a private detective. They've established a GoFund me page to help with the search.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report