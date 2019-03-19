Dartmouth professor wins top religion prize

A Dartmouth College professor of physics and astronomy has won one of the world's leading religion prizes for blending hard science and deep spirituality in his work.

The John Templeton Foundation announced Tuesday it was awarding its 2019 prize to Marcelo Gleiser, who has written books on topics ranging from the origin of the universe to how science engages with spirituality. The Templeton Prize comes with a $1.4 million award.

Gleiser, who is from Brazil, is the 49th recipient and the first from Latin America to get the award. It honors a living person who has made an exceptional contribution to affirming life's spiritual dimension. Previous winners include Mother Teresa, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The 60-year-old Gleiser joined Dartmouth in 1991.