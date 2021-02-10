Dangerous wind chills, freezing temperatures, winter storms to hit US

Bitter cold and dangerous winter storms are set to freeze much of the U.S. once again this week, as two storm systems and a polar vortex churn eastward.

As the first system soaks the Mississippi Valley, the National Weather Service predicted Wednesday that a stagnant front across the Tennessee Valley and Southern Plains and a cold high-pressure system would collide, leading to ice storms ranging from Arkansas to Kentucky.

They reported that precipitation is expected to last through Thursday and that ice accumulation could surpass a quarter of an inch from the Ozark Mountains to eastern Kentucky.

In some areas, they said, ice could exceed half of an inch -- leading to hazardous travel conditions, felled trees and power outages.

To the northeast, a dusting of snow will fall from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

While western Maryland and West Virginia may see snowfall totals of approximately 6-12 inches, northern Virginia, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and other parts of Maryland will likely only get around three to 6 inches.

The Southeast and southern Appalachians will also get some precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms bringing 1-2 inches of rain and possible isolated flooding through Friday.

Frigid temperatures are forecast to expand over the next few days with temperatures 20-40 degrees below average extending from the Great Plains to the Great Lakes.

By the weekend, the chill could reach toward the Gulf Coast and the Lower Mississippi Valley, and wind chill advisories and warnings remain in place from Montana through Michigan where wind and sub-zero temperatures could make certain spots feel like -50 degrees.

Temperatures will also dip in the central U.S. and Pacific Northwest, where a low-pressure system mixing with cold air could lead to heavy snow both in the mountains and lowlands.

Winter storm watches have been posted in both Oregon and Washington.