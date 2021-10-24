'Dancing dad' captures the internet with son's cancer-free dancing clip

Kennith Allen Thomas – otherwise known as the "dancing dad" – took the internet by storm with his daily father-son duo dancing videos.

In the now-viral video called "When your son is cancer-free" – which has been viewed more than 400,000 times – Thomas and his son, Kristian, who beat leukemia in November 2018, can be seen dancing outside of their home in matching flannels, jeans and smiles spreading from ear to ear.

In the beginning, Thomas is seen busting a move while holding Kristian on his hip. After a few moments, Kristian joins in and the two dance side-by-side.

When Kristian was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2018, Thomas, a father of four, said his family's world completely shifted from daily bloodwork to over a month straight in the hospital while Kristian went through his first round of chemotherapy.

At the time, Thomas had to limit operations at his New Jersey dance studio, Level Dance Complex, so he and his wife, Josilyne, could tend to Kristian and their three other children.

His dancing, however, never stopped.

Every day, Thomas would do a daily dance with Kristian – even during his extensive time in the hospital – in order to set a positive mood for his family. The dancing videos were then posted on his social media.

"I took all those strategies and tools that I learned as a dancer and choreographer, and I set the tone for my family, set the tone for the doctors, the team," Thomas told Fox News.

He was determined to set a "positive atmosphere for them."

Thomas and his family were prepared to fight a long battle against cancer. He recalled thinking that it would take upward of "300 days to possibly up to two years or something like that," he said.

However, their story was different.

After 149 days, Kristian was declared cancer-free.

The doctors, according to Thomas, were at a loss for words.

"I guess you would call it a miracle," he said. "But I believe that was due to us doing our father-son dance routines."

However, Thomas realized he wasn't only helping his own family. Very quickly, social media users took notice and the daily videos went viral.

"The one thing that was very, very powerful was that we were helping a lot of people that were in that same situation or other situations that were battling their own thing," he said.

The videos are a reminder that "when we change the mind, we change the game," he said.

Although Kristian is cancer-free, and Thomas has since retired from teaching dance after two decades, the father-son dances are still going.

"Every month we do a father-son dance … to celebrate another month being cancer-free," he said.

November will mark Kristian's 36th month of being cancer-free.