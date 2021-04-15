Dana Loesch explodes on Adam Toledo’s absent guardians leading up to fatal shooting: Where are the adults?

Radio host Dana Loesch unleashed on "Hannity" Thursday night in response to the deadly Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Loesch argued the police officers involved should not be the ones criticized for acting in self-defense, but instead the party to blame is the adults responsible for looking after the teen.

"Adam Toledo’s life mattered enough that the people around him should not have allowed a 13-year-old child out into an alleyway in a city in the middle of the night with an armed 21-year-old who was a prohibited possessor," she said. "No one’s having that conversation. Lives matter and they matter enough to take care of them."

"So if everybody’s going to be going off on this cop, where are all the adults in Adam Toledo’s life right now?"

The radio host questioned what was going on behind the scenes in Toledo’s life to leave him at the mercy of gang activity.

"What’s going on in this 13-year-old child’s life that he is out with a 21-year-old?" she asked. "What’s happening here? That’s weird."

"If Adam Toledo’s life mattered, then it is worth it to ask why didn’t the people around him value it enough, apparently, to keep him out of that alley? As a mother, I’m asking this."

Loesch defended the cop who seemingly reacted in a "split-second" during the March 29 run-in, and mentioned his "sobbing" after realizing shots were fired at a child.Fox News contributor Leo Terrell also took to the defense of the officer and argued that since the shooting was "justified," the case will never see criminal charges.

"It’s not a war between police and people of color," he said. "This is a justified shooting. End of story."