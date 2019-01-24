Dan Bongino, Bishop Talbert Swan face off in heated Ingraham Angle panel on Covington kids

Dan Bongino and Bishop Talbert Swan clashed in a fiery debate about the fallout of the viral confrontation between the Covington Catholic students and Native American elder Nathan Phillips on The Ingraham Angle.

Swan began by acknowledging that the Black Hebrew Israelites “came at” the Covington students and that there was “no excuse” for their behavior, but he then accused the teenagers of “mocking” Phillips and “yelling at women” and saying “it’s not rape if you enjoy it.” Laura Ingraham corrected Swan that the young man who said that remark didn’t attend Covington Catholic High School.

After listening to Swan, Bongino told Ingraham that it’s like we’re living in a “post-fact bizarro world universe,” asking what these kids did wrong.

However, on the subject of the MAGA hats Covington student Nick Sandmann was wearing, Swan expressed that it’s a piece of clothing that “represents Donald Trump and everything that comes along with Donald Trump,” who he called an “unrepentant racist,” and compared the hat to a “Klan hood.”

“What’s going on here? Is this real? Did he just say that on cable television?” Bongino reacted.

“I absolutely said that,” the bishop doubled down.

“That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in seven years of doing cable news that Make America Great Again, by the way a slogan used by Bill Clinton at times too, is racist? Are you serious?” Bongino exclaimed. “So Donald Trump, who gives you back more of your money, fought for school choice, has black unemployment at the lowest in modern American history… if he’s a racist, he’s the worst racist in American history.”

Bishop Swan shot back, invoking Trump’s reported remarks referring to third-world countries as “sh—holes,” calling Mexicans “rapists,” and labeling athletes who kneel during the national anthem “sons of b—ches.” When asked by Ingraham if the criminal justice reform that President Trump signed into law “counts” for anything, Swan said it does, but argued that it doesn’t disprove that the president is racist.

Ingraham wrapped up the heated panel by concluding that no one should be profiled based on the clothes they wear.