CRIME
Published

Damien Ferguson charged with murder of Georgia police officer working first shift

The police officer leaves behind his wife and a 6 month old baby.

A suspect in the shooting death of a Georgia police officer was arrested Sunday as investigators uncovered a potential motive for the killing. 

Damien Ferguson, 43, was captured at his Alamo home and later charged with murdering Dylan Harrison, 26, early Saturday morning as the officer was working his first shift for the Alamo Police Department.

Harrison was gunned down outside of the station house in what investigators described as an "ambush-style attack." 

A stock photo of a Police Line "Do Not Cross" caution tape with a defocused police car with sirens flashing red and blue. (iStock)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed Sunday that Harrison was likely murdered in retaliation for arresting a "known associate" of Ferguson’s across the street from the precinct on Friday night. 

Earlier in his shift, Harrison had stopped a man for a traffic violation who then got into a fight with the officer after refusing to provide his name and identification, GBI said. 

The man pushed the officer and resisted arrest, prompting Harrison to discharge his Taser, investigators said. 

GBI said the man was eventually arrested and jailed. 

Investigators did not elaborate further on the connection between Ferguson and the man arrested outside the precinct. 

Harrison, a native of Dudley, was working part-time with the Alamo Police Department. 

Damien Ferguson was charged with killing Dylan Harrison ( Laurens County Sheriff's Office and TELFAIR COUNTY SHERIFF)

He had been working in law enforcement since 2018 and was also employed full-time with the GBI drug task force in Eastmond, authorities said. 

The officer leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby. 

Your Money