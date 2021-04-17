Dalton headmaster quits while Brearley dad writes scathing letter

As the headmaster of the famed Dalton School resigned over controversial race-based curriculum and policies, another storied Manhattan prep school faced a father’s public wrath over the same issue.

Dalton School’s Jim Best announced he was leaving Friday to pursue "other exciting and inspiring opportunities" after 16 years at the school. His departure came after months of controversy at the Upper East Side academic bastion over the school’s "anti-racism" focus.

At the same time, a father at the equally prestigious, $54,000-a-year Brearley School sent a scathing, nearly 1,700-word letter to the institution’s roughly 600 families over Brearley’s "obsession with race."

The letter by Andrew Gutmann, first published in Bari Weiss’ Substack, explained why he was pulling his daughter out of the Upper East Side school after seven years. She started there in kindergarten.

"It should be abundantly clear to any thinking parent that Brearley has completely lost its way," Gutmann wrote. "The administration and the Board of Trustees have displayed a cowardly and appalling lack of leadership by appeasing an anti-intellectual, illiberal mob."

