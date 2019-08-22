Man, 49, arrested after body of Dallas woman, 22, found in burning SUV

A 49-year-old Texas man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in her burning SUV, according to Dallas police.

Glen Richter was arrested and booked early Thursday into the Dallas County jail in the death of 22-year-old Sara Hudson, who worked in Dallas after graduating recently from the University of Arkansas, as Fox 4 reported.

Investigators said firefighters responded Monday evening to a report of a vehicle fire, and Hudson’s body was found inside after the flames were extinguished.

Her family said she was intending to meet with friends to celebrate her birthday.

“I can still hear her laughter and her smile. I mean, she was just joyful, joyful. She celebrated life with all she had,” said Angela Aragon, her aunt, to the news outlet.

Police have not revealed a motive in the killing.

A police affidavit said Hudson is seen on surveillance video exiting her SUV before Richter approaches and forces her back inside.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Richter has an attorney to answer the charges.

