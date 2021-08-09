Dallas schools issue mask mandate, defying Gov. Abbott’s executive order

Texas’ second-largest school district is now requiring students, faculty and staff to wear masks on its campuses for at least the start of the academic year in a move that defies an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Dallas Independent School District – which employs more than 20,000 teachers and serves over 150,000 students – announced the measures Monday as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state. On May 18, Abbott had issued an executive order prohibiting public schools in Texas from issuing mask mandates past June 4 and warned that offenders may face fines of up to $1,000.

"I felt now we are in an urgent crisis. Despite whatever authority the governor has, he is responsible for the state of Texas and I’m responsible for Dallas ISD," Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told reporters Monday.

When asked about facing possible fines, Hinojosa said he is "accountable.

"If I have to pay it out of my pocket or if the district has to pay it, who knows? We don’t know if that is one time, per day, if that is per individual," he added. "That executive order is very loose according to our attorneys. But I’d rather face that consequence of having to pay some money than get further behind with these students."

The district says most of its students are set to return to classrooms next Monday.

"Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property," it said on its website.

"The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children," the district adds. "Students under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine, however, school attendance is mandatory, and virtual learning is not an option at this time."

Fox News has reached out to Abbott’s office for comment.