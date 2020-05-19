Dallas salon owner backs Michigan barber who had license suspended, calls Gov. Whitmer ‘tyrant’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Dallas salon owner – who was jailed for opening her shop during the coronavirus outbreak – called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” after traveling to the state in support of a barber who had his license suspended for defying “stay-at-home” orders.

Shelley Luther arrived in Owosso, Mich., on Monday to back 77-year-old Karl Manke, who has attracted national attention as a symbol of resistance after reopening his barbershop despite Whitmer’s shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Manke and Luther struck back at Whitmer during a press conference, calling on small business owners across the state to reopen.

"Michigan — all of you business owners, you beauticians, you barbers, you massage therapists, all of you — open up your shops, stand up and show up," the 77-year-old barber said, according to the Flint Journal.

Manke opened his doors May 4 because money got tight. He refused to close, pledging to keep working until police arrest him or “Jesus walks in.” He was issued a cease-and-desist order and two misdemeanor citations that could result in fines totaling over $1,000, but he still refused to close.

After a judge declined to sign an order to shut down his shop last week without first holding a hearing, state regulators opted to temporarily strip Manke of his barber and shop licenses.

“Stop being a tyrant," Luther said of Whitmer. “Open up. You don’t get this control. We control you. We have the power.

“Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out,” Luther declared.

Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, was sentenced to a week in jail for flouting public health orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She was released less than 48 hours later when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott dropped jail as a possible punishment for violations.

One of Luther's first customers after her release was Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Luther told the crowd that she reopened to pay bills, support her employees and offer much-needed services in a clean salon. She questioned why haircuts were banned while other services were allowed.

"Why does your governor think that it's OK to open up for marijuana, liquor sales?” she asked. “Can't you get an abortion? But you cannot get your hair cut. What is wrong?"

Whitmer has defended the business restrictions as an important way to stop the virus. On Monday, she announced plans to reopen bars and restaurants Friday in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, which haven’t been hit as hard as the rest of Michigan.

The governor has faced mounting criticism, including armed protests at the Capitol and death threats online, for her restrictions.

Michigan reported at least 51,915 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,915 deaths – the fourth-highest total in the nation – as of Monday, according to state health department data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.