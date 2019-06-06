Robert E. Lee statue removed from Dallas park sells for $1.4M after bidding war

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was sold online for more than $1.4 million on Wednesday after it was removed from a Dallas park nearly two years ago over concerns the monument was racist.

The bronze statue drew a top offer of $1,435,000 from a bidder identified only as "LawDude," according to the Lone Star Auctioneers Inc. website. The second highest bidder, "MustangJerry," maxed out at $1,432,500 after placing 41 bids since the statue first went up for auction with a starting price of $450,000 on May 26.

The Dallas City Council last month voted 12-3 to declare the 1935 sculpture by Alexander Phimister Proctor as "surplus property" and sold to the highest bidder. The artwork features Lee and a young Confederate soldier on horseback.

Dallas required a minimum bid of $450,000, which was the cost to remove the statue from a park in September 2017 and for storage.

The statue has been sold amid a push by cities to remove Confederate monuments and symbols following the June 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., and the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.

