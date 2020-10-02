Dallas Police Department headquarters vandalized with red handprints

Dallas Police have questioned two women after dozens of handprints in red paint were left on its headquarters, reports say.

Investigators told Fox 4 Dallas that the prints were plastered around the building at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, while anti-police messages were found written in chalk nearby.

The mess was cleaned up as of Friday morning, but police have not announced any arrests.

Police say a group of around 30 people had gathered outside their headquarters just prior to the incident, for reasons that are unclear.

The Dallas Police Association building about a half-mile away was defaced with similar red handprints and markings, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

“The actions that took place at the Dallas Police Association and Dallas Police Headquarters tonight were not about protesting but a display of criminal activity, plain and simple,” the organization’s president, Sgt. Mike Mata, told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth in a statement, vowing to “prosecute the offenders to the fullest that the law will allow.”

“The Dallas Police Association and its leadership will not be intimidated by those wishing harm on the men and women of the Dallas Police Department,” he added. “We will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Dallas without hesitation.”