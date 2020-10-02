Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Dallas Police Department headquarters vandalized with red handprints

Dallas Police have not announced any suspects yet

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Dallas Police have questioned two women after dozens of handprints in red paint were left on its headquarters, reports say.

Investigators told Fox 4 Dallas that the prints were plastered around the building at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, while anti-police messages were found written in chalk nearby.

The mess was cleaned up as of Friday morning, but police have not announced any arrests.

OHIO POLICE OFFICER REPORTEDLY DRAGGED BY VEHICLE DURING TRAFFIC STOP 

Police say a group of around 30 people had gathered outside their headquarters just prior to the incident, for reasons that are unclear.

The Dallas Police Association building about a half-mile away was defaced with similar red handprints and markings, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

The exterior of the Dallas Police Department headquarters was vandalized Thursday night. (Google Maps)

The exterior of the Dallas Police Department headquarters was vandalized Thursday night. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

“The actions that took place at the Dallas Police Association and Dallas Police Headquarters tonight were not about protesting but a display of criminal activity, plain and simple,” the organization’s president, Sgt. Mike Mata, told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth in a statement, vowing to “prosecute the offenders to the fullest that the law will allow.”

“The Dallas Police Association and its leadership will not be intimidated by those wishing harm on the men and women of the Dallas Police Department,” he added. “We will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Dallas without hesitation.”

Trending in US