Texas
Published

Dallas police officer struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

The officer was standing outside his marked patrol vehicle with his emergency lights on when he was hit.

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
A Dallas police officer was struck by an allegedly drunk driver and killed early Saturday morning as he stood blocking the scene of a prior accident on the freeway, the Dallas Police Department said. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 [1:25 a.m.] a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver," Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted. "Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother."

The officer was standing outside his marked patrol vehicle with his emergency lights on in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane around 1:45 a.m. when a four-door Kia Forte driving at a high rate of speed slammed into him, the department said.

The officer was transported to Baylor Hospital where he subsequently died of his injuries. 

The driver, described as a 32-year-old Black male, did not sustain any injuries and is awaiting charges by police. 

Meanwhile, officials are questioning a female passenger in his vehicle. She was also uninjured in the collision.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran

