Dallas lawmakers vote to sell Robert E. Lee statue removed from park

Dallas lawmakers Wednesday decided to sell a bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed from a city park nearly two years ago.

The Dallas City Council voted 12-3 to declare the 1935 sculpture of Lee and a young Confederate soldier by Alexander Phimister Proctor to be "surplus property" to be sold to the highest bidder, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Potential buyers should be prepared to fork over at least $450,000, the cost the city incurred to move the sculpture from an Oak Lawn park to a storage facility at the former site of Naval Air Station Dallas in September 2017.

"The purchaser shall not display the Sculpture in the City of Dallas,” according to language in a resolution, the paper reported.

"My intention is it not be seen from anywhere in the public realm," Councilman Lee Kleinman said.

Officials hope the sculpture will garner upwards of its appraised value -- $950,000 -- to offset the cost of removing the city's Confederate War Memorial in the downtown area.

The council's vote comes amid a push by cities to remove Confederate monuments and symbols following the June 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., and the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.