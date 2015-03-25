Dallas inmate who escaped to smoke cigarette gets 3 years

An inmate who fled the Dallas County jail in apparent search of a cigarette has been sentenced to three years in prison for escape.

Justin MacDonald was jailed for probation violation when he escaped July 26 through some open doors.

The Dallas Morning News reports MacDonald was sentenced Monday in a plea deal. MacDonald, in a jail interview, said he wanted to go outside and smoke a cigarette.

A witness reported saw MacDonald in inmate clothing outside the jail and he was quickly nabbed.

An internal affairs investigation has been launched to determine how MacDonald, who was arrested for probation violation in drug and theft case, was able to flee.

Investigators didn't immediately say whether MacDonald had a cigarette during his brief freedom.