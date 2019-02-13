Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Dallas city council backs removal of Confederate monument: report

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
The Confederate Monument in the Pioneer Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, USA, circa 1965.

The Confederate Monument in the Pioneer Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, USA, circa 1965. (Getty)

Officials in Texas on Wednesday reportedly voted in favor of removing a Confederate monument that stands in a cemetery.

The vote – which passed a resolution by 11 to 4 – concerned a monument in Dallas’ Pioneer Park that depicts Confederate soldiers, according to Fox 4 News.

The measure would reportedly proclaim the statue to be “a noncontributing structure for the historic overlay district.”

This gives the city manager the go-ahead to seek the landmark commission's permission to tear down the structure, according to Fox 4.

Up to $480,000 was reportedly allotted in the passed measure for the removal process.