Dakota Access Pipeline protesters remain at camp
The Dakota Access oil pipeline project sparks violent clashes near the construction site, which several Native American tribes oppose, saying it affects sacred sites.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4d337447-rtsx754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People walk through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4d337447-rtsx754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/be835755-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-fire-reuters-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pipeline protesters set fires ahead of camp closing near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/be835755-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-fire-reuters-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16c4fbea-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-fire-reuters-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pipeline protesters set fires ahead of camp closing.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16c4fbea-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-fire-reuters-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb59fb7e-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-fire-reuters-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
An opponent of the Dakota Access oil pipeline watches a building burn.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb59fb7e-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-fire-reuters-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6cdc62e8-dakota-access-pipeline-protest-sight-before-removal-lloyd-denver-bureau1-february-21-2017.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dakota Access Pipeline protest sight before removal.FOX NEWShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6cdc62e8-dakota-access-pipeline-protest-sight-before-removal-lloyd-denver-bureau1-february-21-2017.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cd467d91-022117_dakota-access-pipeline-main-protest-camp_cannonball-north-dakota_img_1401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dakota Access pipeline main protest camp in Cannonball, North Dakota.FOX NEWShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cd467d91-022117_dakota-access-pipeline-main-protest-camp_cannonball-north-dakota_img_1401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dakota-access-pipeline-protest-sight-before-removal-lloyd-denver-bureau3-feb-21-2017.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp.FOX NEWShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dakota-access-pipeline-protest-sight-before-removal-lloyd-denver-bureau3-feb-21-2017.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dakota-access-pipeline-protest-sight-before-removal-lloyd-denver-bureau4-feb-21-2017.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dakota Access Pipeline in Cannonball, North Dakota.FOX NEWShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dakota-access-pipeline-protest-sight-before-removal-lloyd-denver-bureau4-feb-21-2017.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtstl8e.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People march in Oceti Sakowin camp.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtstl8e.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx307qz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A modifiedReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx307qz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtstqke.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A woman washes dishes in the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtstqke.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx307r6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tribal flags catch the wind in the opposition camp.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx307r6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtsx74x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A weathered tribal flag flies over the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtsx74x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx307rc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx307rc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 13