DA to investigate New York homeowner who it says shot, killed 2 would-be burglars

The Oneida County District Attorney is investigating a 64-year-old homeowner in New York who it says shot and killed two people, thought to be burglars, with an unregistered gun on Tuesday.

Ronald A. Stolarczyk was arrested and charged with felony possession of an illegal handgun. Authorities say he shot Patricia Anne Talerico, 57, and Nicholas A. Talerico, 27, in the garage of his home, according to New York State Police.

Stoalrczyk told DA Scott McNamara that the gun was his father’s, and that he'd forgotten to register it. If it is determined that the gun was loaded and in the home with the homeowner present, the charge could be reduced to a lower-level felony.

The DA and police authorities continue to investigate the scene and surrounding houses, looking for any surveillance footage of the encounter.

In addition, law enforcement hopes to determine the motive of the two who were shot; the homeowner did not indicate that he knew them.

New York State Police told CNY Central News that it found stolen items "belonging to Stolarczyk in Nicholas Talerico’s residence along with other possible stolen items," indicating this may not have been the first time the pair had been at the home.

"There is no indication the homeowner had money or drugs,'' McNamara told Syracuse.com.

Patricia died on the scene; her nephew Nicholas convinced a neighbor to drive him to the hospital after he was shot, and was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

Stoalrczyk was arraigned at Utica City Court on Wednesday.