DA says Pa. mom was chasing teen daughter who stole pot when twins, 3, died alone in fire

A Pittsburgh-area woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes for allegedly leaving her 3-year-old twins alone before they died in a fire, while she was trying to retrieve marijuana stolen by her 15-year-old daughter.

The attorney for 32-year-old Dalawna Berran-Lett says he's still reviewing the charges filed Tuesday against the North Braddock woman, who remains in shock from burying her twins on Saturday.

The boys, Ky'heir (KY'-heer) and Dy'heir (DY'-heer) Arthur, died in the Jan. 4 fire. Investigators believe the boys started the fire while trying to cook something while Berran-Lett was gone for about 15 minutes trying to retrieve her marijuana.

Investigators say the boys nearly started a fire trying to cook ribs in December when they were left alone by Berran-Lett for about 20 minutes.