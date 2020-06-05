DA investigating incident of Buffalo cops shoving 75-year-old man to ground, claiming he tripped

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday it will be investigating an incident in which two New York police officers were caught on camera shoving a septuagenarian to the ground at a protest on police brutality.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a video, which has been viewed on Twitter 38 million times, "utterly disgraceful."

The 75-year-old man, whose name has been withheld but is widely known in the area as an activist, was listed in serious but stable condition, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday.

"As was relayed to me by an ECMC official, he is 'alert and oriented,'" Poloncarz tweeted. "That is better news. Let's hope he fully recovers."

The unidentified man was caught on camera being shoved to the ground by police officers in tactical gear shortly after a curfew went into effect near Niagara Square.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching a large group of officers. Someone is heard shouting, "Push him back!" One officer raises his baton over the man while another pushes him in the chest. He stumbled backwards and falls on the pavement. A pool of blood can be seen slowly forming around his head.

The Buffalo Police Department's initial statement was that the man was injured when he tripped and fell during a confrontation between protesters and police officers. However, television station WBFO had videotaped and aired the incident, prompting a fierce backlash against the police department's statement and an internal affairs investigation.

"I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. "He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay."

Brown added that "after days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight's event is disheartening."

Poloncarz has spoken out against the two officers and said they must be "held responsible for their actions" and not just fired from the department.

The officers have not been identified.