Washington, D.C. residents shelter protesters inside homes as police make sweeping arrests after curfew

Dozens of protesters in Washington, D.C. who were out Monday night after a newly ordered curfew sheltered in houses near Logan Circle until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as police rounded up people and made sweeping arrests.

LOW FLYING MILITARY HELICOPTERS DESCEND ON WASHINGTON D.C. TO DISPERSE PROTESTERS

Homeowners allowed protesters into their houses along Swann Street, where they stayed for hours until the curfew was lifted.

WUSA9 reported protesters as saying that people were spread out in one home across three floors as police patrolled just outside enforcing the citywide curfew set by Mayor Muriel Bowser after nights of violent demonstrations tore through the city.

One purported homeowner who was offering shelter, Rahul Dubey, told ABC7 News people were "screaming running into my house," fearful of being arrested.

"That is terrifying," he said.

"The minute they hit that street right now there are cops waiting to put their face in the pavement because I've been seeing them do it and they're trying to draw them out. It's sad. They're literally baiting us and knocking on the door telling us to come out," Dubey said.

The city of D.C. saw droves of thieves and rioters burning buildings, looting stores, and breaking windows and doors down on shops while sparring with law enforcement, prompting the mayor to put a curfew into place.

Other more peaceful protests decried police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

When the curfew took effect at 7 p.m. Monday, officers fired pepper spray into crowds in an attempt to disperse them and low flying military helicopters kicked up dirt and debris to break up groups of stragglers still in the streets.