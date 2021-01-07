Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

DC police say 4 dead, 52 arrested after chaos at Capitol

At least 14 Metropolitan Police Department officers were wounded during the demonstrations, police said

By David Aaro | Fox News
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser briefed the public on new developments following unrest in the Capitol.

Washington D.C. police said late Wednesday that the earlier security breach at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths -- including a woman who had been shot -- and at least 52 arrests.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said there will be an extension of the public emergency for the next 15 days, which is slated to run through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. 

PROTESTERS DESCEND ON NATION'S STATE CAPITALS AS CHAOS UNFOLDS IN DC

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"Their motivation is ongoing. Today, they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes. President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid," she continued

Bowser said that "persons" dissatisfied with the findings of State Boards of Elections and certification of the Electoral College votes can be expected to continue protesting violently through Biden's inauguration. 

Robert J. Contee III, the city's top cop, said during a press conference late Wednesday there have been at least 52 arrests – 47 because of curfew violations.

He said two pipe bombs were recovered earlier - one located outside the RNC and one outside the DNC. Police said they also found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on the Capitol grounds. At least six firearms were recovered, in addition to the three recovered last night, as well as, a stun gun, authorities said. 

Contee said there have been three additional deaths along with the woman previously reported. 

"One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths," he added. 

SAN DIEGO WOMAN ID'D AS PERSON SHOT DEAD INSIDE CAPITOL

At least 14 officers were also wounded during the demonstrations, according to authorities. Two officers were hospitalized, including one who sustained serious injuries after he was pulled into a crowd and assaulted, police said. 

Bowser ordered a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The public emergency order gives her the ability to call curfew at any time, Fox 5 DC reported.

Contee said officers will take anyone in violation of the curfew into custody. 

Your Money