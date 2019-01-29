Customs agents seized over $3M in narcotics, $1M in unreported cash despite partial shutdown

Despite the government's partial shutdown, Border Patrol agents continued to work, seizing over $3 million in narcotics and more than $1 million in unreported currency during the 35 days, officials said Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials described agents at the Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas Ports of Entry as “vigilant” during the partial government shutdown, noting that agents seized $3.1 million in cocaine and methamphetamine and $1.2 million in undeclared U.S. currency during that time.

“I want to commend our front-line officers who kept their sense of responsibility and continued vigilance during this trying time,” Port Director David Gonzalez said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our officers persevered and did not waver from CBP’s top missions, which includes keeping dangerous drugs from entering our country through our international bridges.”

In addition to the drugs and money (all seized in separate, unrelated episodes), CBP arrested 32 people with outstanding arrest warrants who were said to be trying to enter the U.S. illegally.