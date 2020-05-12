New York Gov. Cuomo's press conference pushed back following sign-language order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus press briefings have become required viewing for many Americans over the last couple of months of lockdown.

But the regular 11.30 a.m. briefing hit a snag Tuesday amid a back and forth with a judge in regard to a court order requiring that its broadcast have a sign language interpreter.

U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni, who is presiding over an advocacy group’s case against Cuomo, ruled Monday that the governor’s broadcasts must now have a sign language interpreter “in-frame” -- much like how many other state leaders have been doing for weeks -- to help deaf New Yorkers follow along, according to The Buffalo News.

Attorney General Letitia James, who is representing Cuomo, responded to the judge that night by saying there are “technical issues” that would get in the way of being able to comply with her order as of Tuesday, but that officials believe it can be followed by Wednesday, the newspaper adds.

Caproni then granted the state's request for a one-day reprieve on Tuesday, writing that Cuomo's camp has until Wednesday to implement the order -- and if it can't, it must provide an affidavit explaining why, according to USA Today Network reporter Jon Campbell.

Tuesday’s press conference is now scheduled for 1 p.m., while Cuomo’s side insists the change in timing is just a coincidence, Campbell says.