Cuomo won't ban Halloween trick-or-treating in NY

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he will not ban trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door," Cuomo told News 12 Long Island. "You have neighbors -- if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood."

HALLOWEEN CANDY SLIDE MAY HELP TRICK-OR-TREATING STAY SOCIALLY DISTANCED

Rather, Cuomo said he will offer advice and guidance regarding Oct. 31st, "and then you will make a decision what you do that night."

Across the river in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy hinted that the state would also allow trick-or-treating.

“As far as this moment in time, Halloween’s still on in New Jersey,” Muphy told NJ Advance Media earlier this month.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY BANS TRICK-OR-TREATING THIS HALLOWEEN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Although, with a night prone to crowds, Murphy said trick-or-treaters should expect some changes.

“Obviously, it’s not gonna be a normal Halloween," he said. "We’re gonna have to do things very carefully. I’m sure we’re gonna have protocols that we’ll come to. And God willing, the virus stays under control.”

The comments from Cuomo and Murphy, however, contrast recommendations made on the West Coast where one county is "recommending that trick-or-treating not happen this year."

Los Angeles County health officials initially said trick-or-treating, haunted houses and parades would be banned because those activities make it difficult to maintain social distancing.

One day later, officials updated guidelines to stop short of prohibiting kids from going door to door to collect candy.

