Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo says indoor dining in NYC will end if COVID-19 hospitalization rate doesn't stabilize

Indoor dining in NYC would close entirely

Daniella Genovese
By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday threatened to implement tighter restrictions on indoor dining statewide if hospitalization rates don't improve.

"If after 5 days a region's hospital rate has not stabilized, indoor dining will close or be reduced," Cuomo tweeted.

In New York City, indoor dining would close entirely, he said. Meanwhile, indoor dining would be reduced to 25% capacity in the rest of the state. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP