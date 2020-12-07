Cuomo says indoor dining in NYC will end if COVID-19 hospitalization rate doesn't stabilize

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday threatened to implement tighter restrictions on indoor dining statewide if hospitalization rates don't improve.

"If after 5 days a region's hospital rate has not stabilized, indoor dining will close or be reduced," Cuomo tweeted.

In New York City, indoor dining would close entirely, he said. Meanwhile, indoor dining would be reduced to 25% capacity in the rest of the state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

