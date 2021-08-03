Cuomo probe: Albany DA will request 'investigative materials' from AG's office

Albany County District Attorney David Soares on Tuesday responded to New York Attorney General Letitia James' findings from her investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Gov. Andrew Cuomo .

James' report, which was published Tuesday morning, included interviews with 179 people and found that Cuomo harassed current and former staff members, including staff members based in Albany, between 2013 and 2020.

"Along with the public, today we have been made aware of the final independent report from AG Letitia James’ office regarding Governor Cuomo’s conduct as they relate to violations of civil harassment statutes," Soares, who has the ability to file criminal charges against Cuomo, said in a statement to Fox News. "We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information."

Soares added that as the matter develops, his office is "reviewing the document released by the Attorney General today" and "will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by" the DA's office.

The Albany Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

One of Cuomo's accusers identified in James' report as a trooper with the Protective Services Unit (PSU), the unit of New York State Troopers assigned to protect the governor with offices in Albany and New York City, alleged that the governor had touched her inappropriately on several occasions, usually in passing.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA) told Fox News in a statement that it "is dismayed and disturbed by the conclusion of the report from independent investigators appointed by New York state’s attorney general that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including a New York State Trooper."

"I’m outraged and disgusted that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security in her work environment that he was provided," NYSTPBA President Thomas H. Mungeer said. "The NYSTPBA also applauds the bravery of our member, who when called upon during this investigation was truthful and had the courage to share her experiences."

Several other women accused Cuomo of making inappropriate sexual comments and engaging in unwanted touching, the most egregious being from an anonymous executive assistant who claims that he invited her to his residence and groped her breast under her blouse.

The same woman told investigators that Cuomo had also repeatedly touched her butt, kissed her on the lips at least once, and asked her on multiple occasions whether she has or would cheat on her husband.

Cuomo has publicly denied allegations of inappropriate touching.

Hours after the report's release, Cuomo delivered a video address responding to its findings. He emphatically denied any wrongdoing.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

James made clear that the investigation was civil in nature and that there are no criminal consequences from their report. The incident in which Cuomo allegedly groped a staffer's breast was brought to the attention of the Albany police.

