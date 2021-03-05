Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Cuomo was 'trying to sleep with me,' 25-year-old accuser claims in TV interview

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment, said during a televised interview Thursday night that she believed the 63-year-old governor propositioned her for sex during a workplace meeting.

"Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely," the 25-year-old former Cuomo aide told Norah O’Donnell of "CBS Evening News."

Later, she added: "I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me, the governor is trying to sleep with me. And I am deeply uncomfortable, and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible."

She said the governor, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, felt emboldened as his national profile rose amid his daily televised outbreak updates.

"I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways," she told O'Donnell.

In parts of the interview, she reiterated claims she made when she came forward with her accusations to the New York Times earlier in the week. She accused the governor of asking her if age difference mattered in a relationship and said he told her he was "fine" with anyone over 22 years old. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Cuomo advisers altered report on coronavirus nursing-home deaths: WSJ

Top advisers to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo influenced state health officials to remove data from a public report that showed coronavirus-related nursing-home deaths in the state had exceeded numbers previously acknowledged by the administration, a bombshell report says.

Details about the July report were disclosed Thursday night in a story first published by The Wall Street Journal.

The final report focused only on nursing-home residents who died inside those facilities and did not include nursing-home residents who were transferred to hospitals after becoming sick, the Journal reported.

That means the state’s reported tally of 6,432 nursing-home resident deaths was significantly lower than the actual nursing-home death toll, sources with knowledge of the state report’s preparation told the newspaper.

State officials now place the nursing-home and long-term-care facility death toll in New York at more than 15,000 residents, the Journal reported. The number represents deaths since March 2020 of residents confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus or presumed to have contracted it, the report said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Michelle Obama warns 'our democracy remains under attack' by state officials

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Thursday urged the Senate to pass a sweeping voting rights overhaul that received House approval this week, warning that "democracy remains under attack" from state officials she believes are attempting to suppress voter turnout.

Obama expressed support for House Resolution 1, also known as the "For the People Act."

If approved in the Senate, the bill would put nonpartisan commissions in charge of gerrymandering rather than party-controlled state legislatures, expand early voting, and ease restrictions on voter registration at the state level, among other measures.

GOP officials in Georgia, Arizona and many other states have introduced legislation to tighten voting laws. In a statement on behalf of her organization "When We All Vote," Obama praised record turnout during the 2020 presidential election but suggested that "too many leaders are working to reverse that progress."

H.R. 1 passed by a 220-210 vote along party lines. Senate Democrats will need to secure support from at least 10 Republicans in order to bypass the filibuster and pass the bill. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tucker Carlson on Thursday night noted that a feared second insurrection at the U.S. Capitol failed to materialize.

Still, "Members of Congress were not taking any chances," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Many of them fled the Capitol today. House leaders rescheduled votes so that rank-and-file legislators could escape with their lives, if not with their dignity.

"We should be clear," Carlson continued. "This was not just partisan hysteria – Democrats and Republicans seemed united in their shared terror. We didn’t see a single person insurrect at the Capitol today and, in fact, anywhere else in the United States."

