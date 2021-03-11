Cuomo faces new accuser as aide alleges groping incident in governor's mansion

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Cuomo faces new accuser as aide alleges groping incident at governor's mansion: report

A female aide alleges New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo aggressively groped her in a sexual manner after she was summoned to the governor’s mansion last year, a person familiar with the woman’s claims reportedly said.

The staff member had been called to the mansion to help Cuomo with phone troubles. They were alone in his private residence, and he shut the door, reached under her blouse and groped her, according to the source.

The woman is much younger than the governor, according to the source, who is not authorized to comment publicly. The aide told Cuomo to stop when he reached under her blouse. The woman reportedly said the governor frequently flirted with her and it wasn’t the only time he touched her.



Details of the woman's accusation were reported by the Albany Times-Union. The paper wrote an initial report with fewer details Tuesday. Her identity has not been released.



In response to the Times-Union report, Cuomo said in a statement: "As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general's report."

Queen 'privately devastated' by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Oprah interview, royal insider says

Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly heartbroken after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired Sunday night.

"The queen, who has never given a formal media interview, is said to be privately devastated by the shocking revelations and the potential damage to the reputation of the Royal Family," royal author Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair.

"She is also deeply concerned for Prince Philip, who remains in the hospital recovering from a heart procedure," Nicholl added.

While it's not known if the reigning monarch watched the interview privately, the 94-year-old was reportedly briefed by palace aides at breakfast earlier this week.

Utah mother dies four days after taking second COVID vaccine dose

A 39-year-old Utah mom died just four days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report.



Kassidi Kurill, who lived in Ogden, took the second dose on Feb. 1. By Friday evening that week, she was dead, according to KUTV-TV of Salt Lake City, which was the first to report on Kurill’s case.

"She was seemingly healthy as a horse," Kurill’s father, Alfred Hawley, told Fox News. "She had no known underlying conditions."

On Tuesday, Kurill’s condition worsened. Her father said she complained that she was drinking fluids by not urinating and had a headache and nausea. By Wednesday, she felt a little better. But on Thursday, her heart began racing and Hawley took her to a hospital.

"They were trying to get her to a point where she was stable enough for a liver transplant. And they just could not get her stable," Hawley said. "She got worse and worse throughout the day. And at nine o’clock, she passed."

Hawley told Fox News an autopsy report is pending.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson took a closer look Wednesday at former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the George Floyd case.

"On one level, this trial is a local crime story, one of many unfolding right now. But, of course, it’s also incalculably more than that," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "The death of George Floyd changed the United States profoundly and forever.

"George Floyd wasn’t simply an individual, he was every African-American in the country. Derek Chauvin wasn’t just a cop, he was a physical embodiment of America’s institutions. When Chauvin murdered George Floyd, he was doing to one man what our country has done to all African-Americans. George Floyd was murdered because he was Black – that’s what they told us. They demanded that we believe that."



