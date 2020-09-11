Cuomo: Nearly $89M available to help child care providers

New York child care providers have been given nearly $89 million in federal CARES Act funding to support reopening plans under coronavirus safety protocols.

The money was made available through NY Forward grants, which providers can apply for as early as next week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Applications, administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, can be submitted through the end of the year.

The governor urged child care providers to take advantage of the grants, which he said would "help ensure the health and safety" of children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every working parent deserves the peace of mind that goes with having a quality child-care program where their child can grow and learn in a space that has been adapted to meet the health and safety requirements of this extraordinary time," he said.

The governor also noted that child care is an "essential" part of getting people back to work and reinvigorating the economy.

The funds are in addition to the $30 million that was allocated to providers this past spring and the nearly $50 million recently awarded to assist providers with meeting health requirements for reopening.

