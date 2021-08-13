Cuomo billboard on Albany interstate calls departing governor 'PIG!'

A New York billboard located along a major interstate highway shows a picture of outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the caption "PIG."

The billboard, located along New York’s I-787 highway, can be seen by drivers passing through the capital city of Albany where the governor has worked and resided since 2011.

The sign was put up by 50-year-old Brian Olesen, who has targeted the embattled governor with several signs both on billboards and behind airplanes over the past few months as the governor faced multiple scandals.

"Without a doubt, it’s a celebration," Oleson said in response to his decision to fly a banner behind an airplane this week that said, "GOODBYE GOVERNOR BAD TOUCH! YOUR FRIEND BRIAN."

I think the man is a disgusting human being," Oleson added.

The billboard that now says "PIG" previously called on Cuomo to resign and be impeached.

Cuomo announced earlier this week he is resigning effective August 24 after a scathing report from New York Attorney Letitia James that concluded he had sexually harassed multiple women.

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you," Cuomo said at the time of his resignation. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do."