Cuba objects to US decision keeping it on list of state sponsors of terrorism

Havana is forcefully condemning a U.S. government decision to keep Cuba on its annual list of state sponsors of terrorism.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry calls it an "arbitrary and unilateral" ruling that cynically aims to justify the 51-year economic embargo and placate the Cuban exile lobby.

It says Cuban soil will never be used to accommodate terrorists or organize violent acts against any nation.

Cuba rejects charges it harbors Basque militants and Colombian FARC rebels, noting that it is hosting peace talks between the FARC and the Colombian government.

President Raul Castro's government recently condemned the Boston Marathon bombings.

The Foreign Ministry statement was read out on the Thursday evening state TV news.