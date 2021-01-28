Cruz rips Kerry for suggesting solar jobs are 'better choice' for displaced workers

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Cruz blasts Kerry for suggesting solar jobs are 'better choice' for displaced workers

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ripped Biden climate czar and former Secretary of State John Kerry on "Fox News Primetime" on Wednesday night over what Cruz described as degrading comments.

Earlier Wednesday, Kerry spoke about blue-collar workers losing their jobs after President Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline permit. He claimed industrial and energy sector workers were victims of a "false narrative" based in Trump-era economic policy.

"They have been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense," Kerry said. "No, it's not. What is happening to them is happening because of other market forces are already taking place."

Kerry went on to say that being a solar power technician offered a better path for many displaced workers. "The same people can do those jobs, but the choice of doing the solar power one now is a better choice," he said.

But Cruz wasn't having it.

"What an arrogant, out-of-touch statement for a centimillionaire to say," Cruz shot back. "You know, 'You little people, you know, I don't like the choices you're making, and so your jobs go away'."



Biden using federal power to 'harass and investigate his political adversaries,' Ingraham says

President Biden will pursue his stated goal of bringing the country together "by using the power of the entire federal government to harass and investigate his political adversaries," Laura Ingraham claimed Wednesday night.

"From our bloated intel agencies to the DOJ and FBI, he and Kamala Harris will spy on Americans they don't trust and they don't much like," the "Ingraham Angle" host said.

She dubbed the Biden DHS apparatus the "Department of Homeland Insecurity."

Ingraham referenced what she described as a scary-looking bulletin suggesting "ideologically motivated violent extremists" who have "grievances" with the presidential transition may continue to mobilize and/or commit violence.



"Sounds obscenely fake and hypothetical, right?" she asked before noting that the document admits "DHS does not have any information to indicate its specific incredible plots."



Feinstein prepared to pay fine after failing to properly disclose husband’s stock purchase: report

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has reportedly offered to pay a fine after she failed to promptly disclose a stock purchase made by her investment banker husband Richard Blum.

Blum reportedly purchased up to $50,000 worth of shares of polling firm The Generation Lab (formerly College Reaction) in August, which was disclosed several weeks after the federal deadline, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Feinstein told FOX Business that the senator became aware of her husband’s investment in the firm during "the course of a review of her husband's transactions" by his company.

Her husband’s trades have come under scrutiny in the past. Last January and February, Blum reportedly sold as much as $6 million worth of a biotechnology stock – Allogene Therapeutics – before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak sent stocks tumbling. The transactions were also believed to have taken place around the time that senators were briefed on possible spread of the virus in the U.S., though Feinstein said she was not present at that briefing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s contention linking Republicans to White supremacists and QAnon believers drew scrutiny from author and commentator Mark Steyn on Wednesday’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight."



"We are in a blizzard of lies," Steyn said, "the audacity and absurdity of which is starting to worry me."

