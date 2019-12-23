Expand / Collapse search
Crop duster sprinkles holy water down on Louisiana town

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana used an unusual method to spread blessings all over town on Sunday: a crop duster.

Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island loaded 100 gallons of the blessed liquid onto the plane to be sprayed on the surrounding town and nearby farms, according to a Facebook post by the Diocese of Lafayette.

Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island in Louisiana gathered over the weekend to bless 100 gallons of water to be sprayed onto a town and nearby farms via crop duster.

Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island in Louisiana gathered over the weekend to bless 100 gallons of water to be sprayed onto a town and nearby farms via crop duster. (Diocese of Lafayette Facebook)

Cow Island is located about 160 miles east of New Orleans. The unincorporated community is in Vermilion Parish.

Parishioners also brought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Rev. Matthew Barzare.

Rev. Matthew Barzare blesses 100 gallons of water on an airstrip.

Rev. Matthew Barzare blesses 100 gallons of water on an airstrip. (Diocese of Lafayette Facebook)

The social media post had been shared more than 500 times as of Monday afternoon. Some commentators requested a visit by the blessed crop dusters to their towns.

A crop duster was loaded with 100 gallons of holy water to be sprayed onto the town of Cow Island, La., and nearby farms. 

A crop duster was loaded with 100 gallons of holy water to be sprayed onto the town of Cow Island, La., and nearby farms.  (Diocese of Lafayette Facebook)

The blessing was the idea of L'Eryn Detraz, a Cow Island native who serves as a missionary in Ohio, the diocese said.