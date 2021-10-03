Critics slam Twitter fact check of obituary attributing young mother's death to vaccine

Critics are slamming Twitter after the social media company fact checked an obituary of a young mother that attributed her death to a rare blood disorder induced by the coronavirus vaccine.

"This obituary is ‘misleading’ says Twitter. ‘For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,’ unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare," Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy tweeted in response to the fact-checked obituary.

The fact check came after an unverified Twitter account posted a link to the obituary, accompanied by the caption: "Seattle, WA — Jessica Berg Wilson, an ‘exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,’ passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated."

Twitter labeled the tweet "misleading," and provided information on "why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people."

The obituary on Oregon Live states that Wilson died on Sept. 7 "from COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)," a blood-clotting syndrome.

The obituary goes on to say that the mother of two girls, ages five and three, was "vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine," as she was healthy, young and not at risk of serious illness.

"During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom," the obituary reads, adding that "her freedom to choose was stripped away."

"Her passion to be actively involved in her children's education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate. Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life," the obituary continued.

The tweet can no longer be replied to, shared, or liked. Quote tweeting, however, is still active, and allowed for critics to lambaste Twitter for censoring an obituary.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment.