Critics pan Fauci comments on possibility of bringing back mask mandates

Critics react as Fauci says new mask mandates 'under active consideration': 'Sure as hell not about science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview Saturday that bringing back mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion" around the decision.

Fauci was questioned by CNN on whether he was part of conversations with top health officials on whether to impose a nationwide mask mandate for vaccinated Americans, and whether he thinks masks should be brought back.

Fauci said implementing mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion," but did not say whether or not he supported mask mandates.

Fauci’s comments came amid a rise in COVID cases from the Delta variant, with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochell Walensky claiming the variant is "spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83% of the virus circulating in the United States."

Individuals who are hospitalized with the infection are now largely those who are unvaccinated – about 99% of individuals, according to Kristen Choi, an assistant professor at UCLA School of Nursing.

Fauci added that CDC guidance still recommends that vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks, but that local officials have the discretion to implement mandates should they choose.



Tom Homan personally ‘disgusted’ with mounting border chaos, warns ICE morale is ‘in the toilet’

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan told "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday that he is "personally disgusted" with the situation on the U.S. southern border amid new reports that authorities are struggling to cope with the backlog of migrants being allowed into the U.S.

"Personally, I'm disgusted because you're right, Mark. I spent almost 35 years, I started as a Border Patrol agent on that border. I worked my work my way up the chain, rung by rung," he said. "I was the first director of ICE to actually came up through the ranks. So I spent my whole career doing this. And I can tell you without any doubt in the world that President Trump gave us the most secure border I've seen in my entire career, almost 35 years. That is just a stone-cold fact. You know, regardless if you like the man or not, he did more to secure this border than any president I've worked for…and now it's all been destroyed within weeks by the Biden administration."

As for former President Trump’s critics, Homan said, "for the people think the Trump administration policies are cruel, inhumane, I would argue that I worked for six different presidents, the policies worked. Let me ask this question to the American people listening. When illegal immigration is down 60, 80 percent, how many women are being raped by the cartels? How many children aren't dying? How many millions of dollars do the cartels not make on smuggling drugs? How many fentanyl overdoses didn't occur? So the fact is, President Trump saved lives. He secured the border," he asserted.

Homan said he has no qualms telling viewers that Biden "sold out this country to win the presidency. And now we see that in action, [with] open borders. And people say, well, this is incompetence… this is mismanagement. No, it's not. Their plan is coming together perfectly. This is open borders," he said.



‘Hypocrite’ Rep. Bush wants to defund your police, while dishing out $70k on private security: Gowdy

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy tore into progressive ‘Squad’ member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., after campaign filings revealed she spent a shocking $70,000 on private security while publically calling for reduced police budgets nationwide.

"Members of Congress are spending more money than ever on their personal security," Gowdy, a former GOP congressman told viewers Sunday night. "It’s a track tragic reflection of the times we live in. Members of Congress have been threatened with all acts of violence. Because of these threats of violence, members of Congress are allowed to spend campaign money on their safety… safety is priority number one for members of Congress, as it should be. But what about you?" he said in his opening monologue.

Gowdy encouraged viewers to consider their personal safety as the country grapples with an unprecedented crime wave.

"Do you feel safe? Could your neighborhood benefit from a greater police presence? Is your place of work armed with metal detectors or guard dogs?" he asked. "Are the streets you walk and drive down lined with police cars? Do you have personal security when you travel? I understand full well why members of Congress spend money on their personal safety. I just don't understand why some members of Congress don't feel the same way about your safety. If their safety is the highest priority, shouldn't your safety be too?"



Steve Hilton, the host of Fox News' "The Next Revolution," chided the White House Sunday for what he called their hiding "stealth taxes" in their policy push to pass the infrastructure measure, saying President Biden sent Anita Dunn, his senior policy adviser to Capitol Hill Thursday to "tell Democrats how to sell his massive, unprecedented expansion of the federal government."

