Conservative think tank creates 'A to Z guide' for stopping critical race theory in schools

Parents across the country are standing up and speaking out against critical race theory in schools. From Loudoun County, Virginia, to Carmel, New York, school board meetings have become must-see TV. But what happens when the cameras turn off? How can parents turn their outrage into meaningful change?

"We are asking people to go into the arena in a situation where they are going to be called a racist," said Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America and former director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Trump. "They’re not, they’ve got the moral high ground, but no one wants to be called that."

AOC, BLM SILENT IN WAKE OF TRAGIC SHOOTING THAT KILLED 10-YEAR-OLD QUEENS BOY

In documents obtained exclusively by Fox News, Citizens for Renewing America (the advocacy arm of Vought’s conservative think tank) has created an "A to Z guide" for stopping critical race theory.

Vought said the 33-page handbook is a crash course in CRT, a "one-stop shopping" for parents trying to hold their school board members accountable.

"Our role is to be a resource to parents, to be a resource to state legislatures, to help them understand the theory, to understand the buzzwords," said Vought.

In addition to explaining what CRT is, the handbook is a guide for anti-CRT activists to grow their social network and even run a successful school board campaign.

One section, titled "Winning Back Your School Board," reads:

"Identify a potential candidate or candidates to run for school board seats that are currently being used to perpetuate the school-sanctioned racism of CRT. Perhaps that’s you, or perhaps you have someone in mind. If not, work with your network to find and recruit candidates."

The handbook reflects a political landscape already forming in towns across America.

In Southlake, Texas, a political action committee recently was formed to support candidates opposed to CRT. Candidates backed by the group, called Southlake Families PAC, won two school board seats in a landslide election.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, parents have started a petition to recall school board members they say support a CRT curriculum.

VIRGINIA PARENTS RALLY TO RECALL CRITICAL RACE THEORY-PUSHING SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS

"We think of our work as win the national debate, educate at a national level, and, as you have a national debate on the issue, you will have an outpouring of legislative activity at the county level, the school board level, the state legislature level and who knows, we may have a leverage point to get something done at the federal level," said Vought.

Along with the handbook, Citizens for Renewing America unveiled model legislation designed for school boards to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The first test case of this legislation is expected to be heard in Ohio in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Debate over legislation with similar concepts is playing out now at the state level in New Hampshire and Texas.

"This is where the fight is, and I wanted to be a part of that," said Vought. "I wanted to bring our government wide expertise to these battles to make sure that it's not just, we pick the fight, but we can actually execute and win the fight. And that's what I hope that we were able to bring through this center."