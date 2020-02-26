'Critical' shooting incident at Molson Coors' Milwaukee facility; 'multiple' people killed, mayor says

A shooting at the Molson Coors Beverage Co., in Milwaukee, Wis., has left "multiple people" dead, including the shooter, the mayor of the city said Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that at least seven people are dead, including the suspected gunman, according to its sources. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said several people had died, but did not give a specific number.

"It's a horrible, horrible day for the employees here," Barrett told reporters at the scene.

Milwaukee police were responding to a "critical incident" facility after reports of a shooting, authorities said. The incident was being treated as an active shooter situation, according to media reports. Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney told The Associated Press there was an “active situation.”

The company tweeted about the "active situation" just before 5:30 p.m. ET, saying: "There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able."

The Milwaukee Police Department tweeted that a "critical incident" had occurred near the 4000 block of W. State Street and asked for everyone to stay away from the area.

The company told the Journal Sentinel in an email that the shooter was located in or near Building 4 in the second-floor stairwell.

Molson Coors and the Milwaukee police did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

A company employee told WTMJ-TV that they were told to shelter in place. Officers from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Marquette University Police Department and U.S. Marshals also responded to the scene.

A local elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, the station reported.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. operates Miller Coors and has more than 1,000 employees at its Milwaukee campus, according to the paper. The brewery is an iconic attraction in a city known for its brewing industry.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley was at a company conference in Houston when he was informed of the shooting. He is en route to Milwaukee, the news station said.

President Trump extended "my deepest condolences" to the victims during a White House briefing on his response to the coronavirus. He said a "wicked murderer" opened fire and killed several people.

"A number of people were wounded, some badly wounded," Trump told reporters. "Our hearts break for them and their loved ones. It's a terrible thing."

He said five people were killed and others were wounded.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted her condolences to the victims and called on Congress to "take action" to end gun violence.

"We are closely following developments surrounding the shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin," Pelosi wrote. "Our prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and the first responders protecting the community. Congress has a duty to them all to take real action to #EndGunViolence.

Wisconsin U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin also shared their thoughts via social media.

"Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking," Baldwin, a Democrat, tweeted. "I want to thank the first responders who ran into harm's way and saved lives. My office is standing by to help the #MKE community in the wake of this tragedy."

Johnson offered prayers to those impacted by Wednesday's violence.

This story is developing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.