California, the Great Basin and the Rockies face critical fire weather danger

Critical fire weather danger continues for parts of California, the Great Basin and the Rockies with heat, dry conditions and the risk of dry thunderstorms producing lightning and not a lot of rainfall. Some areas of California and Colorado are dealing with poor air quality due to the ongoing wildfires in the region. The excessive heat will start to lessen a bit, but will still be dangerous over the Southwest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist over the Southeast over the next few days with the risk of locally heavy rain in some spots and flash flooding.

AIR QUALITY IN BAY AREA TURNS 'UNHEALTHY' FROM CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE SMOKE, NO RELIEF FROM EXTREME HEAT IN WEST

The tropics are being watched closely, with a disturbance in the central Caribbean that is gradually becoming more organized. A tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days as it moves across the northwest Caribbean toward the Yucatán Peninsula.

A tropical depression has formed east of the Lesser Antilles and is forecast to track near Puerto Rico by Saturday. The path of this storm will have to be closely monitored as it potentially will impact Florida early next week.

"South Florida is still in the forecast cone of Depression 13, but there is still high uncertainty to determine what, if any, impacts this system may have on South Florida at this time," the National Weather Service Miami tweeted Thursday.

The tropical depression formed Wednesday in the waters of the tropical central Atlantic.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES SPUR STATEWIDE EMERGENCY DECLARATION AS MORE THAN 30 BLAZES RAGE

A third disturbance is about to emerge from Africa and will have the opportunity to develop this weekend or early next week.

In the East Pacific just offshore from Cabo San Lucas is a weakening Hurricane Genevieve. Cabo is susceptible to hurricane-force wind gusts, with conditions improving Thursday afternoon.

