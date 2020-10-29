Crane in New York City's 'Billionaires' Row' spins out of control, sends debris flying to the ground

A crane in Manhattan's "Billionaire's Row" spun out of control and sent debris flying to the ground Thursday evening after it was destabilized by strong gusts of wind, authorities said.

The crane was connected to the Steinway Tower, an 85-story high-rise under construction at 11 West 57th Street, near Sixth Avenue.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said the crane did not collapse, but debris did fall from buildings.

The New York City Fire Department said there were no injuries at this time.

City officials shut down four blocks in the surrounding area while Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were at the scene investigating.

The Office of Emergency management advised New Yorkers to use alternative routes while the situation is remedied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to its website, the Steinway Tower -- which will offer apartments for upwards of $66 million -- is set to open later this year. It will be one of the tallest buildings in the United States upon completion.