Craigslist slaying suspect wants her confession thrown out, says she wasn't given an attorney

A woman charged with her newlywed husband with luring a Pennsylvania man through Craigslist and killing him says her confession should be thrown out because she wasn't given an attorney.

Miranda Barbour was in Northumberland County court on Tuesday.

Investigators say she stabbed 42-year-old Troy LaFerrara about 20 times in her parked car as husband Elytte Barbour held a cord tight against his neck from the back seat and then dumped his body in an alley. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, Barbour voluntarily went to be interviewed at the state police barracks near Selinsgrove.

The Snyder County district attorney testified Barbour wasn't given a public defender during the interview because she wasn't under arrest or charged with anything.