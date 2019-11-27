Expand / Collapse search
Cybercrime
Published

Florida authorities investigating offer to sell baby for $500 on Craigslist

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
Someone in Florida posted a Craigslist ad purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500, leading investigators scrambling to determine if the ad was just a hoax.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened up an investigation Friday into the online ad, which claimed the baby is a well-behaved 2-week-old who sleeps quietly through the night.

The person who posted the ad said they didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids,” according to The Miami Herald.

The ad said the alleged baby-seller would provide clothes, formula and even offered to give away the baby’s 4-year-old sister free of charge.

The family, the poster alleged, is from a “quiet influential neighborhood.” They seller claimed to work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post