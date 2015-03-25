Cracked windshield forces plane to make emergency landing in Orlando

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando because of a cracked windshield, airline officials say.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the windshield on the Boeing 757 cracked shortly after takeoff, and the captain of the plane decided to land at Orlando International Airport as a safety precaution.

American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Huguely told the newspaper that there were 156 passengers and crew members on the plane.

No injuries were reported and passengers continued on their journey once repairs were made to the plane. Huguely said it was not clear what caused the windshield to crack.

Click here for more from the Orlando Sentinel.