Pair of cows in California found ‘wandering’ on road, guided home by police: officials

California police officers were faced with an unusual task Tuesday morning: to move a few "wandering" cows off a road and back to their home.

The pair of stray cattle were reported roaming along Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol Police Services said on Facebook. The agency couldn’t help but crack a few jokes at the out-of-place animals’ expense.

FLORIDA CATTLE RANCHERS BLAME BOOMING POPULATION, URBAN SPRAWL FOR DYING INDUSTRY

“Imagine the udder surprise of our officers when they were dispatched to a report of rogue bovine on Healdsburg Avenue near Safeway this morning,” police said. “Officers arrived to find the two cows had completed their shopping and were mooooving back in the direction of home.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities also provided video of a vehicle trailing the cows as they slowly weaved along the roadway.

Officers helped the cows get “safely back to their field,” police said.