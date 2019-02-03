Cow shot after charging police officer following escape from slaughterhouse

A cow in Kansas decided it wasn't going down without a fight on Thursday.

Police say a customer was taking the cow to slaughter at a processing plant when it escaped, running to the downtown area of Valley Center, Kansas. It then headed about a mile north, up a nearby railroad track, where police attempted to capture it, but things quickly got out of hand, the Wichita Eagle reports.

The cow proceeded to charge at one of the police officers, who then shot at it, wounding it enough that it could later be roped in by the authorities.

Unfortunately, the cow's attempt at escape was in vain. The officer's bullet did not damage the cow's meat, so it was transported back to the slaughterhouse. It's unclear if the Valley Center Police Department will consider the incident an "officer-involved shooting" or declare an investigation.

The Valley Center Public Safety Department issued a statement about the incident on Facebook, which attempted a lighthearted narration of the events.

"The cow was not in a mooood to be caught," it read. "She was eventually caught and returned to the original location of her escape. The officer and cow are udderly ready to mooove on and put this incident behind them."