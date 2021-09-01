Cow rescued from tree in Louisiana after being caught in floodwater

Video posted to social media on Tuesday showed the moment that several Louisiana men worked to free a cow trapped in a tree in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The clip, posted by the St. Bernard Parish Government, runs for a little more than half a minute and shows crews using a chainsaw to cut branches away.

"Louis Pomes and Parish Government employees, Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan, Sr. rescue a #cow wedged in a tree in Florissant following #Hurricane #Ida," the parish wrote.

The cow – hanging over floodwaters – does not appear to be harmed and is not struggling as the men continued.

Notably, the cow is only seen from behind and is still on the tree at the end of the video.

According to WWL-TV, Florrisant Highway remains closed until further notice.

In St. Bernard Parish – devastated by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago – local media outlets showed images of some of the more than 20 barges that broke loose and floated downstream on the Mississippi River.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis told MSNBC on Sunday that 80% to 85% of the parish of about 40,000 people were without power.

While ring levees protecting the parish's fishing communities overtopped, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East had not found any problems after the storm.

"We don’t believe there is a single levee anywhere now that actually breached or failed. There were a few smaller levees that were overtopped to a degree for a certain period of time," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said after a preliminary survey of the levees.

According to NOLA.com, water service in St. Bernard Parish remains uninterrupted and all roads entering and leaving the parish are open.

McInnis told the outlet that while there were no reports of injury or death from the people who rode out the storm beyond the federal levees, there was "considerable damage" to the area's structures.